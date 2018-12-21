Within hours of the PlayStation Classic being released, people found a special hidden menu that allowed them to access extra features. Unfortunately, it was also difficult to access without the right tools and those tools were expensive. Thankfully, due to the hard work of several people in the modding community, we have a safe and easy way to access those hidden menus. We will take you through how in this guide.

Note: This guide requires you to have read our other guide on how to add new games to your PlayStation Classic if you haven't done so, please go to that article and follow the instructions there.

How to get to that hidden menu

Complete the add new games to your PlayStation Classic how-to. Turn off the PlayStation Classic and remove the Micro-USB power cable. Remove the USB flash drive from the PlayStation Classic. Insert the USB flash drive into your Windows PC. Open the LOLHACK folder in the flash drive root. Copy the file named LOLHACK.sh to your desktop for safe keeping. We will be editing this file but it needs to come back later. Open the file named LOLHACK.sh on your flash drive. Normally this will open in Notepad or Wordpad. If you have Notepad++ that's even better as it lines up code correctly. Copy the code below into your LOLHACK.sh file. This should replace the information that is currently there with the new code. Don't worry we made a copy of the original in the above step. #!/bin/sh #Access Esc Menu from Select + Triangle on controller sleep 5s export PCSX_ESC_KEY=2 killall ui_menu sleep 5s cd /data/AppData/sony/pcsx /usr/sony/bin/ui_menu --power-off-enable sync Press save on Notepad to save the LOLHACk.sh file back onto your flash drive. Open the BleemSync folder on your flash drive. Run the BleemSync.exe file in the folder. This will load your new code into the USB flash drive correctly. Remove the USB Flash drive safely from your PC and move over to your PlayStation Classic. Insert the USB flash drive into the PlayStation Classic, making sure the Micro USB cable is unplugged. Insert the Micro-USB cable into the rear of the PlayStation Classic. You will see an orange light on the classic light up. Press the power button on the Classic. You should see a green light, then the green light should flash green and orange. If this happens it means the hack has worked. The console will then load into it's normal working mode not your hacked mode with your new games. That comes soon. Turn off your PlayStation Classic one more time. Don't worry, we're almost done. Remove the Micro-USB cable from the back. Take your USB flash drive back to your Windows PC. Replace the modded LOLHACK.sh file with the old one we saved in step 6. This will allow you to enter your custom games menu on the Classic again. Insert the USB flash drive back into your PlayStation Classic, making sure to put the Micro-USB cable back in after, not before. Turn on your PlayStation Classic. You should now see your custom game menu you created in the other how-to. Press the X button to enter your game of choice. At any time while you are in the game you can press the Select button + triangle together to access the hidden menu.

There we have it! You now have access to a huge array of different menus and interesting things to play with. A friendly reminder though; there is stuff in here that can break your Classic completely so please be very careful with what you change.

