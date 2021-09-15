Going back to Android 2.3, Google has included an Easter egg in every version of Android up to and including Android 12. You'll find it on any Android phone, and it's often a fun little game to play. Android 12 is no exception, and you can find it in the same place as most other Android Easter eggs. We'll show you how to track that down and how to unlock the final image.
How to access the Android 12 easter egg
The process for locating the Android 12 Easter egg is very straightforward.
- Open Settings, scroll down, and tap About Phone.
- Scroll down and tap Android Version.
Tap Android version three times very quickly.
This will open up the game that precedes the Android 12 Easter egg. This is a clock face that's shaped like a gear or a circle with a serrated edge. Inside the clock face are a blue hour hand and grey minute hand. Initially, they'll be pointed at the 11:00 position with the minute hand pointing straight up and the hour hand pointing up and to the left.
Anywhere you tap inside the clock face, the minute hand will jump there and move in a circle with your finger. You can move the minute hand to any time, and the hour hand will move accordingly. To unlock the final image, move your finger in a circle to set the clock to 12:00 (both hands pointing up). When you release the clock hands in that position, the final Easter egg image will be revealed.
The final image is the number "12" in a large purple polka dot. Surrounding that dot is hundreds of smaller polka dots of various sizes and colors. The colors range from dark grey to a very light blue. Unfortunately, the dots themselves can't be moved around. Previous versions of Android Easter eggs have included movable elements in the final image. That's not the case here. However, each time you open the Easter egg, the other polka dots will be in different positions, so you get a new design every time.
These are not the most exciting Easter eggs ever, but we enjoyed playing with the clock hands for a little bit before getting to the final image. As of this writing, this is the Easter egg associated with the fifth beta of Android 12, so it's possible the Easter egg may have more functionality in the final release. We'll be sure to update this article if that is the case.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
KIWI Quest 2 accessories review: get a better VR experience
We put KIWI's latest round of VR accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 to the test and let you know which ones are worth buying. From the facial interface replacement, the elite strap, upgraded knuckle grips with a battery compartment, and even a simple VR stand, these are the best yet from KIWI Design.
Google throws shade at the iPhone 13 using its old Nexus account
Google and other Android OEMs have taken to Twitter to poke fun at Apple after the company unveiled its new iPhone 13.
Break the loop with these Deathloop tips and tricks
Deathloop can be challenging for players who aren't accustomed to its rogue-like elements. Here are a few tips and tricks you can use to make your time playing it even easier.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.