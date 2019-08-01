It seems that every day we learn about a new privacy scandal or data security lapse, and Amazon has certainly not been immune to such mishaps. One way that the company is trying to address these types of issues and allay public concern is through its Privacy Hub. Following is a brief description of what the Privacy Hub is, and how to use it.

How does Amazon address user privacy?

Amazon's Privacy Hub website focuses on five areas in which Echo devices help manage, protect, and control privacy settings.

Wake Word - Amazon has always claimed that the Echo devices only start listening to users (and recording them) after they use the wake word "Alexa." Users can also change this to a few other options such as "Echo," "Amazon," or "Computer."

- Amazon has always claimed that the Echo devices only start listening to users (and recording them) after they use the wake word "Alexa." Users can also change this to a few other options such as "Echo," "Amazon," or "Computer." Indicators - Echo devices have indicator lights that illuminate when the device is active, as well as speakers that emit responses or audible tones when a request is made.

- Echo devices have indicator lights that illuminate when the device is active, as well as speakers that emit responses or audible tones when a request is made. Microphone Controls - Users can manually deactivate the microphone on Echo devices, which will then display a red light signifying that the device is not listening.

- Users can manually deactivate the microphone on Echo devices, which will then display a red light signifying that the device is not listening. Camera Controls - Echo devices with cameras like the Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Spot, and Echo Look, allow users to turn off the cameras digitally. The Echo Show 5 also has a physical shutter that can be used to cover the camera.

- Echo devices with cameras like the Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Spot, and Echo Look, allow users to turn off the cameras digitally. The Echo Show 5 also has a physical shutter that can be used to cover the camera. Manage Voice Recordings - Users can view, hear, and delete voice recordings through the web or app, or by telling their Alexa device to "delete everything I said today."

How to use the Privacy Hub

Echo and Alexa device users can access the Privacy Hub to review voice history, review smart alert history, manage smart home devices history, manage skill permissions, and manage how their data improves Alexa from the web or through the Amazon Alexa app on their iOS or Android device.

Once they are logged into their Alexa account on the web or app, users can navigate through these sections. They can see what information Amazon has access to, change permissions and settings, and delete any data that they no longer wish for Amazon to save.

The following steps illustrate how to navigate the Privacy Hub through the app, though the process is similar on the web:

Make sure that you are logged into your Amazon account in the Alexa app, open the app, and click on the top left to access the menu. Click on Settings at the bottom of the menu list. Next, click on Alexa Privacy mid-way through the Settings menu options. You are now in the Alexa Privacy section. From here, you can click on various options to make granular changes to your privacy settings: Review Voice History: See, hear, and delete your voice recordings.

See, hear, and delete your voice recordings. Review Smart Alert History: Review alarms and security alerts detected by Alexa

Review alarms and security alerts detected by Alexa Manage Smart Home Devices History: See the status and use of third-party connected devices.

See the status and use of third-party connected devices. Manage Skill Permissions: Control what information Alexa skills have access to

Control what information Alexa skills have access to Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa: Grant or revoke permission for Amazon to use your data and recordings to improve Alexa's machine learning and intelligence.

Now that you can take control of your Amazon privacy settings, we hope that you feel more empowered and secure in dealing with your Echo and Alexa-enabled devices. We are encouraged to see companies like Amazon offering more accessible and transparent privacy controls to their users. We hope they continue to support users in this area.

