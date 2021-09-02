Aloy's next adventure is fast approaching and Horizon Forbidden West is now available to preorder on PS4 and PS5. In what will surely be one of the best PS5 games when it releases on February 18, 2022, Horizon Forbidden West follows the events of the first game and sees Aloy journeying to the titular Forbidden West where a mysterious plague has taken over the land. Guerilla Games has added underwater exploration along with a host of new machines this time around, and early gameplay footage looks gorgeous.
Because Horizon Zero Dawn was such a popular game and became a flagship exclusive for PlayStation, it's no surprise that multiple editions are up for preorder. We'll break down everything you can find in each of these, where to preorder Horizon Forbidden West, and how much they cost. For diehard fans out there with some extra cash to spare, the Collector's Edition and Regalla Edition look really appealing.
Horizon Forbidden West: Every edition available
PlayStation and Guerilla Games are releasing five separate editions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5. These include the Standard Edition — known as the launch edition — the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Special Edition, the Collector's Edition, and the Regalla Edition. As you can already guess, the Collector's and Regalla Editions are expensive but come with a ton of physical goodies, including an Aloy and Tremortusk statue.
A note on upgrades: Sony also made it clear that there will not be a free upgrade for anyone who purchases the Standard or Special Editions on PS4. Only those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Regalla Edition are entitled to a free PS5 upgrade. There appears to be no way to upgrade the Standard and Special Edition PS4 versions to PS5 at this time.
Horizon Forbidden West: Standard Edition
The Standard Edition comes with exactly what you expect: just the game. Nothing more and nothing less. But that's okay because sometimes that's all you need. Just don't buy this one on PS4 if you want to eventually upgrade to PS5.
Horizon Forbidden West: Digital Deluxe Edition
For anyone who wants a little more than the Standard Edition offer, there's the Digital Deluxe Edition, only available through the PlayStation Store. You can buy it on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It contains the following:
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital Art Book
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition
The Special Edition is for those who prefer physical copies. It comes with a limited edition steelbook for the game along with a voucher for the digital soundtrack. PlayStation notes that dual entitlement does not apply to this edition of the game, so you won't be able to purchase it on PS4 and get a free upgrade to PS5.
Horizon Forbidden West: Collector's Edition
All big games should comes with a Collector's Edition like this. Not only will players get in-game items like special outfits and weapons, those who buy this edition will get the soundtrack, a mini art book, and a statue of Aloy and a Tremortusk.
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
- A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Mini Art Book
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Horizon Forbidden West: Regalla Edition
Not content with the Collector's Edition? Try to get the Regalla Edition. It has everything in the previous edition along with a canvas map, art print cards, a custom stand, and a special Regalla-themed Tremortusk and Aloy statue.
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
- A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Replica Focus and custom stand
- 2 Art Print Cards
- Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces
- Mini Art Book
- Canvas Map
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
The best of the best
Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition
Everything a fan could ever want
This is the edition for hardcore fans. It's a little bit nicer than the Collector's Edition and features a Regalla-themed Tremortusk and Aloy statue. If you have the extra money to spend, you'll want to grab this.
