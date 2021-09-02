Aloy's next adventure is fast approaching and Horizon Forbidden West is now available to preorder on PS4 and PS5. In what will surely be one of the best PS5 games when it releases on February 18, 2022, Horizon Forbidden West follows the events of the first game and sees Aloy journeying to the titular Forbidden West where a mysterious plague has taken over the land. Guerilla Games has added underwater exploration along with a host of new machines this time around, and early gameplay footage looks gorgeous. Because Horizon Zero Dawn was such a popular game and became a flagship exclusive for PlayStation, it's no surprise that multiple editions are up for preorder. We'll break down everything you can find in each of these, where to preorder Horizon Forbidden West, and how much they cost. For diehard fans out there with some extra cash to spare, the Collector's Edition and Regalla Edition look really appealing. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Horizon Forbidden West: Every edition available PlayStation and Guerilla Games are releasing five separate editions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5. These include the Standard Edition — known as the launch edition — the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Special Edition, the Collector's Edition, and the Regalla Edition. As you can already guess, the Collector's and Regalla Editions are expensive but come with a ton of physical goodies, including an Aloy and Tremortusk statue. A note on upgrades: Sony also made it clear that there will not be a free upgrade for anyone who purchases the Standard or Special Editions on PS4. Only those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Regalla Edition are entitled to a free PS5 upgrade. There appears to be no way to upgrade the Standard and Special Edition PS4 versions to PS5 at this time. Horizon Forbidden West: Standard Edition The Standard Edition comes with exactly what you expect: just the game. Nothing more and nothing less. But that's okay because sometimes that's all you need. Just don't buy this one on PS4 if you want to eventually upgrade to PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West: Digital Deluxe Edition

For anyone who wants a little more than the Standard Edition offer, there's the Digital Deluxe Edition, only available through the PlayStation Store. You can buy it on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It contains the following: Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel Horizon Forbidden West: Special Edition

The Special Edition is for those who prefer physical copies. It comes with a limited edition steelbook for the game along with a voucher for the digital soundtrack. PlayStation notes that dual entitlement does not apply to this edition of the game, so you won't be able to purchase it on PS4 and get a free upgrade to PS5.

Steelbook Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition For those wanting a physical copy For just an extra $10 you can get the Special Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, featuring a wonderful steelbook with art work of Aloy facing off against a Tremortusk. $80 at Best Buy (PS5)

$80 at PlayStation (PS5)

$70 at PlayStation (PS4)

Horizon Forbidden West: Collector's Edition

All big games should comes with a Collector's Edition like this. Not only will players get in-game items like special outfits and weapons, those who buy this edition will get the soundtrack, a mini art book, and a statue of Aloy and a Tremortusk. Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Premium goodies Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition A custom sculpted statue If you're not willing to spend a little more on the Regalla Edition then this Collector's Edition of Horizon Forbidden West is nearly as good, coming with a gorgeous statue of Aloy and a Tremortusk. $200 at Best Buy

$200 at PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West: Regalla Edition

Not content with the Collector's Edition? Try to get the Regalla Edition. It has everything in the previous edition along with a canvas map, art print cards, a custom stand, and a special Regalla-themed Tremortusk and Aloy statue. Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel