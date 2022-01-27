Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold, Guerrilla Games shared via PlayStation Blog on Thursday. Going gold is a game development phrase meaning that the development phase is finished. Physical copies can now be printed and the content in digital copies is finalized, though of course there could still be a day one patch for something if the team deems it necessary.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, noted on Twitter that it had been an "extremely challenging" development cycle but that he was proud of the team at Guerrilla Games, adding that "...the depth, scope and sheer quality of what they have achieved has blown me away."

Horizon Forbidden West is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2022. As a cross-generation game, it'll be available on both PS5 and PS4, with a free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version if you grab Sony's newest console at a later date. It is notably the last PlayStation Studios title that will support a free upgrade, as future cross-generation games like God of War Ragnarok will require a $10 fee to go from the PS4 version to the PS5 edition.

Horizon Forbidden West takes Aloy into a new area where she'll be facing new threats, including a wide variety of never-before-seen tribes and machines. We're tracking a list of all machines in Horizon Forbidden West, both the new types and the ones returning from Horizon Zero Dawn.