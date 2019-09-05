Honor has introduced a new addition to its gaming-centric Play series. The new Honor Play 3 is an entry-level device that offers a modern design and packs impressive hardware as well.

The Honor Play 3 comes with a 6.39-inch display with HD+ resolution and a tiny hole punch cutout. Under the hood, it runs on HiSilicon's 12nm Kirin 710F octa-core chipset with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and GPU Turbo 3.0 technology.

The base variant of the phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Honor is also offering two additional configurations that don't make much sense: 6GB of RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM with 128GB storage.

Honor's newest Play series phone has a triple camera setup at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor Play 3 has an 8MP camera housed in the hole-punch cutout.