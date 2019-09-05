What you need to know
- Honor's latest entry-level phone has a HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset and packs a large 4,000mAh battery.
- The phone also features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a hole punch cutout and triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor.
- It will be going on sale in China later this month for a starting price of just 999 yuan ($140).
Honor has introduced a new addition to its gaming-centric Play series. The new Honor Play 3 is an entry-level device that offers a modern design and packs impressive hardware as well.
The Honor Play 3 comes with a 6.39-inch display with HD+ resolution and a tiny hole punch cutout. Under the hood, it runs on HiSilicon's 12nm Kirin 710F octa-core chipset with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and GPU Turbo 3.0 technology.
The base variant of the phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Honor is also offering two additional configurations that don't make much sense: 6GB of RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM with 128GB storage.
Honor's newest Play series phone has a triple camera setup at the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor Play 3 has an 8MP camera housed in the hole-punch cutout.
Some of the other key highlights include a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, an IP5x rating, and a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. As for the software, the entry-level device will ship with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.
Honor has priced the Play 3 at 999 yuan ($140) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other two variants of the phone will cost 1,299 yuan ($182). All three variants are slated to go on sale in China starting September 17. The company hasn't announced any details regarding international availability yet.