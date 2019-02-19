Simply stunning Honor 8X Mainstream choice Moto G7 The Honor 8X combines a gorgeous two-tone design at the back with powerful internal hardware. The phone also has a great rear camera and a 3750mAh battery, and there really isn't a whole lot wrong with it. The main issue, however, is the fact that you won't be able to (officially) buy one in the U.S. $229 at Amazon Pros Powerful hardware

Both the Honor 8X and the Moto G7 are surprisingly powerful for low-budget phones. However, only one is officially sold/supported in the U.S., which makes the decision between the two easy for a lot of customers.

Should you buy the Honor 8X or the Moto G7?

Honor has shown over the last three years that it knows how to make a solid budget phone. But then again, budget phones are Motorola's bread and butter, with the Moto G series being the yardstick for this segment. With the Moto G7, Motorola is rolling out a vastly upgraded phone that goes toe-to-toe with Honor in a lot of areas.

Honor 8X offers incredible value for money, but the Moto G7 isn't far behind.

The Honor 8X is running the Kirin 710 chipset, which has four Cortex A73 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz and four energy-efficient A53 cores. The A73 cores do a great job when it comes to intensive tasks like gaming, and the energy-efficient A53 cores kick in during browsing and messaging. Motorola is also using the Snapdragon 632 chipset in the Moto G7, a much-needed upgrade from last year's SD450.

Both phones come with 64GB of base storage, and you also get a dedicated microSD card slot — up to 400GB in the case of the Honor 8X and up to 512GB on the Moto G7.

Category Honor 8X Moto G7 Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 2340x1080 (19.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Kirin 710

4 x 2.2GHz Cortex A73 +

4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53

Mali-G51 MP4 Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold +

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250 Silver

Adreno 506 RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 400GB)

Dedicated slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Rear camera 1 20MP f/1.8 PDAF 12MP f/1.8 PDAF Rear camera 2 2MP 5MP Front camera 16MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 3750mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging Micro-USB

10W USB-C

15W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8mm

175 g 157 x 75.3 x 8mm

172g Colors Blue, Black, Red, Pink Ceramic Black, Clear White

Onto the software side of things, there really is only one winner. Motorola offers one of the best third-party skins on Android, and the Moto G7 easily edges out the Honor 8X in this regard. Motorola has done a great job layering useful features on top of an uncluttered skin, with the likes of Moto Actions and Moto Display offering valuable additions that enhance the user experience.

The Moto G7 also comes with Android Pie out of the box, whereas Honor is just now starting to roll out the beta version to the 8X. Furthermore, Motorola has mentioned that it will deliver bi-monthly security updates to the G7, and while it has failed to make good on its promises in years past, at least you'll get one platform update.

Motorola takes the lead when it comes to software — no surprises there.

The Honor 8X wins out on the battery side of things thanks to a 3750mAh battery and aggressive memory management, but the Moto G7 isn't far behind. If anything, the fact that it charges over USB-C and offers fast charging make the G7 puts the device on an equal footing with the honor 8X.

At the end, there's no outright winner. Both phones offer great value and should easily last two years, and choosing between the two may come down to where you're located. The Honor 8X edges out the Moto G7 when it comes to the design, overall performance, and battery life, but if you do buy one in the United States, it won't work with all of the country's LTE bands and doesn't come with a warranty. The Moto G7 has much better software and USB-C charging, and is a much better choice if you're in the U.S.

