Back in June this year, Honor announced the world's first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. The company has now unveiled the first phone featuring the Snapdragon 778G+, a slightly faster version of the 778G.

The new Honor 60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the best Android phones on the market, the 60 Pro's display supports HDR10+ and touts 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

In the camera department, the Honor 60 Pro has a triple-lens setup featuring a 108MP main sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 50MP camera on the front with a 100-degree super-wide-angle lens.

The phone promises the "ultimate vlogging experience," thanks to its AI-powered gesture recognition technology. Content creators can use hand gestures to switch between the front and back cameras, picture-in-picture modes, and single and dual lenses.

The Honor 60 Pro packs a fairly large 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. Honor claims a 15-minute charge will get you to 50%, which sounds quite impressive.

The vanilla Honor 60 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that is curved only on the sides. However, it offers the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 778G chipset, just like the Honor 50 series phones.