What you need to know
- The Honor 60 series is now official.
- Honor 60 Pro is the first to feature Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 778+ chipset.
- The new Honor 60 series phones also sport 108MP main cameras and support 66W fast charging.
Back in June this year, Honor announced the world's first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. The company has now unveiled the first phone featuring the Snapdragon 778G+, a slightly faster version of the 778G.
The new Honor 60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the best Android phones on the market, the 60 Pro's display supports HDR10+ and touts 100% DCI-P3 coverage.
In the camera department, the Honor 60 Pro has a triple-lens setup featuring a 108MP main sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 50MP camera on the front with a 100-degree super-wide-angle lens.
The phone promises the "ultimate vlogging experience," thanks to its AI-powered gesture recognition technology. Content creators can use hand gestures to switch between the front and back cameras, picture-in-picture modes, and single and dual lenses.
The Honor 60 Pro packs a fairly large 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. Honor claims a 15-minute charge will get you to 50%, which sounds quite impressive.
The vanilla Honor 60 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that is curved only on the sides. However, it offers the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 778G chipset, just like the Honor 50 series phones.
The Honor 60 also has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. As for selfies, the phone is equipped with a 32MP camera on the front. The rest of its key specs are more or less identical to the Pro model. On the software side of things, the new Honor 60 series phones will ship with Android 12-based Magic UI 5.0 out of the box.
The Honor 60 Pro has been priced at 3,699 yuan (about $580) for the 8GB/256GB version and 3,999 yuan (about $628) for the 12GB/256GB version. The vanilla Honor 60, on the other hand, starts at 2,699 yuan (about $424) and goes up to 3,299 yuan (about $518) for the top-end 12GB/256GB version.
Although the company hasn't confirmed any details yet, the new Honor 60 series could make its global debut sometime in early 2022.
