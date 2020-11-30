With a simple cheek swab, you can learn your ethnic background from around the world, using Smart Match build a family tree to find connections to new relatives.

It's said that to know where you're going, you have to know where you've been, and what better way to do that than with a MyHeritage DNA Test Kit? This Cyber Monday deal slashes $40, making it only $39 to find out a whole lot of where you're from and who you may be related to.

DNA kits have become extremely popular in the past few years, and MyHeritage is one of the best out there. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies to give an accurate breakdown of your genetics from a simple cheek swab. MyHeritage can help you find a ton of information about what ethnic groups make up who you are and the geographical regions from around the world you originate from.

The information that is gathered can be everything from fun to very eye-opening to some. I know people who have been able to use DNA testing results to find their adoptive families and connect with them for the first time. MyHeritage analyzes your DNA against 42 ethnic regions that will show your ancestral background for both sides of your family. You'll see what percentage of your DNA is from each area showing a complete picture of your ethnic makeup.

Your results are displayed clearly and in an easy to understand way via your MyHeritage account online or through the app on your phone. You can also submit your results to the Smart Match system and build out your genetic family tree. By scanning billions of records, MyHeritage can help you find relatives you didn't even know you had. At the most superficial level, learning your background can be interesting and help a person better understand where they came from.