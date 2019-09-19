HMD Global today launched the mid-range Nokia 7.2 in India, just two weeks after its debut at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The latest mid-range smartphone from HMD Global boasts an attractive design, with a gradient back panel that makes it look more attractive than previous mid-range phones released by the Finnish company.

The Android One smartphone will be available in two variants in India. While the 4GB RAM variant has been priced at ₹18,599 ($261), the 6GB RAM variant will cost ₹19,599 ($275). Both the variants will go on sale in the country starting September 23 from offline stores, Flipkart, as well as the Nokia India online store. The phone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green colors.

Customers who purchase the Nokia 7.2 from offline stores using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will be eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback. Those of you who buy the phone from the Nokia India online store will receive a ₹2,000 gift card. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering an additional ₹2,000 exchange discount. All of these offers will remain valid only till October 31. Additionally, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount if you buy the Nokia 7.2 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale using an ICICI Bank credit card or Axis Bank credit / debit card.

The Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch PureDisplay that offers Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Android One smartphone has triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and ZEISS optics. You also get a 20MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and a 3,500mAh battery.