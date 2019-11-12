In February this year, Samsung introduced its revamped Galaxy A-series lineup, boasting significantly improved specs as well as design compared to the company's previous generation budget and mid-range phones. The stronger Galaxy A-series lineup has played an important role in helping Samsung increase its smartphone shipments this year and recover lost market share in several regions.

The renders, which have been shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with Pricebaba , give us a clear look at the upcoming Galaxy A51 from all angles. Unlike the Galaxy A50 and A50s, which come with a U-shaped notch at the top, the Galaxy A51 will have a centered hole-punch cutout.

Samsung is now working on its next-gen Galaxy A-series lineup, which is expected to debut sometime early next year. CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A50s successor have now appeared online, revealing some major design changes.

According to @OnLeaks, the phone will have a 6.5-inch display. Thanks to the much smaller chin at the bottom, however, the phone will actually be slightly more compact than its predecessor in terms of physical size.

At the back, we can see that the phone will have four cameras in an L-shaped array. Unsurprisingly, there is no fingerprint sensor on the back, as the Galaxy A51 will come with an in-display sensor like its predecessors. At the bottom, we can see a USB Type-C port, the loudspeaker grill, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung's Galaxy A51 is rumored to be powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The quad camera setup on the back could have a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. It is also expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.