Google Photos is the best utility for seamlessly backing up your photos and videos to the cloud, and the service's unlimited high-quality uploads made it the de facto choice for hundreds of millions of users around the world. But starting June 4, Google will start counting high-quality uploads toward your storage quota, so it's entirely likely that you will have to buy a paid Google One plan to be able to continue using Google Photos.

We've already listed the best Google Photos alternatives — including OneDrive and Amazon Photos — and now I want to talk about offline options. I use Google Photos' high-quality option to back up photos and videos from my phones, and while Google does a great job preserving quality, I use a network-attached storage (NAS) server to store the original copies. The best part about using a NAS is that you control the data; as it's stored offline on your own network, you're guaranteed privacy.

So if you're considering an offline alternative to Google Photos, here's what you need to get started.

How to pick the correct NAS for your needs

NAS enclosures are available in plenty of varieties. You can pick up a two-bay server that costs under $200 or go for a six-bay enclosure that retails for well over $1,000. When selecting a NAS, you'll need to figure out what you want from it. A home server is immensely versatile, allowing you to store not just your photos and videos but also for storing your movies and music collection, back up data from all the Windows and macOS machines in your home automatically, set up your VPN server, and so much more.

For first-time NAS buyers, I highly recommend the DiskStation DS220+.

Most NAS enclosures do not come with a hard drive installed, so you will have to factor that into your purchasing decision. For this particular use case, the best NAS for most users would be Synology's DiskStation DS220+. It is a two-bay NAS with a powerful chipset, dual Ethernet ports, and USB 3.0 connectivity. The power on offer here is more than adequate for most home users, and the DS220+ is the ideal way to get into

I'm generally partial to Synology's NAS systems as they have the best software features in the industry, and that's no different with the DS220+; you can use it as a Plex media server and stream videos to connected devices, set up your own mail server, host a website, and use it as a centralized gateway for storing photos and videos from all the phones in your home.

You can run your own private photo, video, and music streaming services straight off the NAS, and the best part is that you can access the data even from outside your home network should you wish to do so. You also have the ability to set up user accounts for your family members and have them back up photos and videos from their devices straight to the NAS.

I rounded up the best NAS for home users, so you may want to take a look at the post if you want more options. The DiskStation DS920+ is a robust option if you want four drive bays and additional memory, but for most users that are just starting out, the DiskStation DS220+ is the ideal choice in 2021. Because a NAS enclosure is designed to run 24/7, you'll need suitable hard drives. I've also rounded up the best hard drives for NAS enclosures, with Seagate's IronWolf drives being my recommendation.