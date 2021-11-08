Here's why the Google Pixel 6's fingerprint sensor isn't very reliable

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are among the most impressive phones released this year, offering great value and class-leading camera performance. However, the fingerprint scanners on the two phones aren't the most reliable. Google has now finally responded to complaints regarding the slow and unreliable fingerprint sensors on the Pixel 6 series (via Engadget).

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Google has told users that the Pixel 6 fingerprint utilizes "enhanced security algorithms" that take longer to verify than conventional sensors and also require "more direct contact." Since Google's statement suggests there is no actual issue with the fingerprint scanners on its best Android phones of 2021, it remains to be seen if future software updates will make things better.

While Google is blaming the inconsistent fingerprint sensor performance on its security algorithms, some owners are speculating that it might be due to the use of optical in-display sensors. Ultrasonic sensors, such as the ones used in Samsung's Galaxy S21 series, are usually faster and more secure than optical fingerprint sensors. That said, there are several Android phones with optical sensors that offer a faster and more reliable fingerprint sensor experience than the Pixel 6 series phones.

An unreliable fingerprint sensor experience isn't the only thing that Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners are complaining about. Some owners of the Pixel 6 series are experiencing weird screen flickering issues, while a few others are affected by a phantom calling bug. Fortunately, Google has acknowledged both issues and promised to roll out a fix soon.