The latest patch for Fortnite — the 9.30 patch — is out, and with it comes the introduction of a brand new item that will allows players to heal themselves and their teammates. The Chug Splash is an area-of-effect healing item, and players can throw it in the direction of their teammates or themselves to use it. Once the item explodes on contact, whoever is in the area will be slightly healed, which makes it a good item for players looking to help teammates out during a fight.

The latest patch also vaulted three weapons in the game, with the Boom Bow, Dual Pistols, and Dynamite all going away for the time being.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes.

Chug Splash

On impact, this thrown item splashes liquid in a small area. All players within the splash radius will be instantly granted 20 Health/Shield.

Grants health unless you are full health, in which case it will grant Shield.

Chug Splash can heal allies, enemies, and can extend the duration of the 'knocked' state for knocked players.

Shotgun Swap Delay Removed

Shotgun cooldowns now only apply when the player is carrying multiple shotguns, regardless of Shotgun type.

Reduced the Combat Shotgun's long-range effectiveness

Reduced damage at medium distances by 10%.

Reduced damage at long distances by 20%.

Vaulted

Boom Bow.

Dual Pistols.

Dynamite.

Gameplay Changes

Slipstreams now fade out the visual effects and play audio cues to warn that they are shutting off before the collision and forces are disabled, to give players more advance warning.

Added Storm Flip color switch effects, depending on Storm intersection points.

Made the "Hold to Swap" feature an option. This defaults as OFF.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

