The latest patch for Fortnite — the 9.21 patch — is out, and with it comes the introduction of a brand new weapon that will have players blowing up fortifications from nearly anywhere. The Proximity Grenade Launcher is very similar to the grenade launcher already found in the game, except this time it comes equipped with a scope. This allows players to be much more accurate with the way they aim and fire explosives off, giving you a better overall touch when it comes to attacking an enemy build.

The latest patch also fine-tunes a variety of weapon information, including how much availability certain weapons have, to the Storm Flip's damage being changed to a flat damage rate instead of which Storm Phase is currently active.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Horde Rush

Fortnite Fiends are back on the island and angrier than ever! Fight alongside your teammates to rack up your score by finding hidden score multipliers, opening special loot chests, and eliminating as many monsters as you can. Traverse across the map, survive all of the Defend locations and take down the Final Boss to win!

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Fires an arcing, bouncing, explosive projectile that explodes when in the proximity of an opponent.

Available in Epic and Legendary Rarities.

Found from Chests, Loot Carriers, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Semi-Automatic.

Uses Rocket Ammo.

Shield Potion

Increased the availability from Chest loot from 11.3% to 12.09%

Small Shield Potion

Increased the availability from Chest loot from 16.95% to 18.13%

Shotguns

Increased the overall chance to find from Floor loot from 8.50% to 9.77%

Storm Flip

Adjusted Storm Flip to cause flat damage instead of being based on which Storm Phase is currently active. Causes 5 damage every second.

Other Changes:

Reduced the availability from Chests from 3.39% to 1.69%

Reduced the availability from Floor loot from 3.32% to 1.66%

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

