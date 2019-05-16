The latest content update for Fortnite — the 9.01 patch — is out today, and with it comes the introduction of a brand new, John Wick-themed limited-time mode, as well as the addition of a new weapon and some minor fixes throughout the game.

Titled Wick's Bounty, the newest limited-time mode will drop players into a game with gold tokens similar to that of the assassins in the movie. Eliminating an enemy player pays out all of the tokens that they were carrying, and the first squad to reach a certain threshold wins.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

LIMITED TIME MODE: WICK'S BOUNTY

Limited respawning: Each player has three lives.

The more tokens a player is carrying, the more visible on the map they will be when moving or shooting.

The top 3 token leaders will have their location shown on the map & compass at all times.

Weapon/Item Changes:

Tactical Assault Rifle

Available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

Fully Automatic

30 Round Magazine

Deals 22/23/24 damage

Headshot Multiplier of 1.75x

Reduced Baller health from 200 to 150

Vaulted Compact SMG

Gameplay Changes:

Slipstream adjustments

Slipstreams no longer block building.

Players flying in a Slipstream will destroy player built objects when they collide.

Slipstreams are now disabled after storm phase 5.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

