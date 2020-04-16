What you need to know
- Xiaomi has accidentally leaked its new MIUI 12 UI on its Community forums.
- Some of the key differences revealed by the new leak include a revamped refresh rate menu and a new graph style for the screen time week view.
- MIUI 12 is expected to begin rolling out in Q3 2020.
Xiaomi is slated to release the next iteration of its MIUI custom Android skin in the third quarter of the year. While the key features of the next MIUI version remain a mystery at this point, Xiaomi may have accidentally leaked the new MIUI 12 UI on the MIUI Community forums.
As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, Xiaomi uploads beta versions of many of its apps to the Chinese MIUI Community forums. The company recently released an updated version of the Mi Settings APK on MIUI Community forums, which includes several new Settings pages that feature a completely different design compared to the older versions of the app. The app appears to have been shared by the company accidentally and has now been removed.
The screenshots reveal an all-new Refresh rate menu, a graph style for weekly usage under Screen time settings, and a more intuitive UI for individual app usage time under the daily screen time section. While it is certainly possible that these screenshots give us an early look at the new MIUI 12 UI, we should keep in mind that the software is currently under development and there is no guarantee that the final MIUI 12 release will have an identical UI design.
