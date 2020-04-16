Xiaomi is slated to release the next iteration of its MIUI custom Android skin in the third quarter of the year. While the key features of the next MIUI version remain a mystery at this point, Xiaomi may have accidentally leaked the new MIUI 12 UI on the MIUI Community forums.

As noted by the folks at XDA Developers, Xiaomi uploads beta versions of many of its apps to the Chinese MIUI Community forums. The company recently released an updated version of the Mi Settings APK on MIUI Community forums, which includes several new Settings pages that feature a completely different design compared to the older versions of the app. The app appears to have been shared by the company accidentally and has now been removed.