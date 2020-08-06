What you need to know
- PlayStation held a new State of Play showcase today.
- Several games were revealed, while updates were given on others.
- One of the biggest announcements was the reveal of the Control AWE expansion releasing on August 27.
Today, PlayStation held a State of Play showcase featuring some PS4 and PS5 titles. This showcase was focused on third-party content, with some updates on known games and a few reveals. Here's everything that was announced during today's PlayStation State of Play.
Crash Bandicoot 4
More Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gameplay was shown off, including some new features that alter replayable levels and the news that Dingodile will be playable. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is set to release on October 2.
Hitman 3 PSVR
IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 3 will be completely playable in PSVR. Hitman 3 is scheduled to release in January 2021.
Braid Anniversary Edition
Braid Anniversary Edition is scheduled to release in early 2021.
The Pathless
More detailed gameplay footage was shown for The Pathless, a game coming in Holiday 2020 to PS5.
Spelunky 2
Spelunky 2 has been announced and it lets you ride turkeys. It's set to release on PS4 on September 15.
Anno: Mutationem
A game previously shown during ChinaJoy 2019, this title is coming in December 2020.
Genshin Impact
Another game previously seen during ChinaJoy 2019, it's really The Legend of Anime: Breath of the Waifu. It's currently planned to release in Fall 2020.
Bugsnax
Bugsnax is back with some gameplay footage.
Aeon Must Die
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars Series
This lightsaber-swinging VR title arrives on PlayStation on August 25.
Auto Chess
It's Auto Chess.
Control AWE expansion
Remedy Entertainment shared a trailer for the upcoming Control AWE expansion that is bringing back Alan Wake. It's releasing on August 27.
The Pedestrian
This indie title is aiming to release in January 2021.
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Described as PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) this is a darker take on Robin Hood that's coming in 2021.
Temtem
Counterplay Games goes over more details regarding the gameplay in Godfall, which is a PS5 launch title.
Plenty to go over
All in all, there were lots of different games featured during the showcase. We'll be sure to provide updates when PS5 preorder and pricing information is finally revealed.
