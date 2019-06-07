All of the major U.S. carriers are hard at work on their 5G strategy. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint have launched their 5G networks with service expected from T-Mobile and US Cellular later in 2019. 5G service not only provides faster speeds but also reduced response times allowing for new services and cloud computing not previously available. For now, the major difference between LTE and 5G will be speed but as coverage continues to roll out to new areas, more services that rely on instant connectivity should become possible. Verizon Verizon is starting small with two cities deploying what it calls 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB). In short, this version of 5G uses large chunks of high frequency bandwidth that produce very high speeds but suffer in other areas such as coverage over distance and building penetration. While coverage is dense enough in cities to be included on the list, Verizon is being conservative and offering much more specific descriptions of tower locations.

At this time, it is easy to be discouraged about such minimal 5G coverage but this deployment is only a start for Verizon — it's promising 20 more cities this year. Early tests have been positive with us seeing speeds up to 1.4 Gbps. Although these massive speeds are impressive, they probably won't hold up under a full Chicago load, but it's still exciting to see. Chicago, IL

Minneapolis, MN

Sprint

The newest 5G provider is Sprint, bringing fast service to its Overland Park, KS location as well as the nearby Kansas City. They also provide 5G in three other cities with more to follow later this year. You can get access to this new network with LG's new V50 ThinQ 5G phone or an HTC made hotspot running Android. While Sprint customers wait to see how a potential merger with T-Mobile might pan out, Sprint has moved ahead with its service and even shows its 5G coverage alongside 4G on its coverage maps to demonstrate its confidence. Sprint has also promised coverage in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington DC, and New York is coming soon. Atlanta, GA

Dallas Fort Worth, TX

Houston, TX

Kansas City, KS

AT&T

AT&T certainly has one of the most impressive lists of cities with available 5G coverage but it's worth noting that it doesn't yet have a 5G compatible phone on sale. With phones coming later, AT&T has launched its 5G network for business use with a hotspot from Netgear being the main way to access it. That's not necessarily a bad plan while the network works its way up to strength and phones become more readily available, and AT&T certainly seems poised to offer a strong network. If you are a consumer waiting to see that "5G" pop up on your phone, then you will need to wait a bit longer or see if another carrier provides service today.

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Charlotte, NC

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville, FL

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando, FL

Raleigh, NC

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Waco, TX

5G is one of the more exciting things to happen to wireless networking in years and has the same exciting feeling that the move to 3G had. If you are a wireless enthusiast and want an easy way to see how 5G is shaping up worldwide, Ookla, the company famous for its internet speed test, has a map showing new locations as providers send them in.

