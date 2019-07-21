Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the big upcoming expansion for Capcom's hit Monster Hunter World. This massive addition is adding multiple new beasties for players to track down and fight, so we've put together a list of every new monster in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne which includes returning classic foes and all-new beasties to slaughter.

Hunting grounds Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Go claim your prize Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds new monsters, weapons, regions and quest to an already-massive game. Please note that if purchased from the PlayStation Store, you'll need to already have the base game, while the version from Amazon includes the base game. $50 at Amazon

Acidic Glavenus

The Glavenus is back and it's getting an acidic sub-species. Its sulphur-coated tail can eat through enemy armor even if it somehow doesn't slice through. Banbaro

The Banbaro is a new Brute Wyvern being introduced with this expansion. It can charge foolish hunters with his massive horns, as well as hurl boulders or trees to flatten anything that doesn't dodge. It can be found in the Hoarfrost Reach Beotodus

A Piscene Wyvern first seen in this expansion, the Beotodus will use the extremely sharp fin on its head to carve through the ice and snow, swimming towards prey (or hunters) with ease. It can be found in the Hoarfrost Reach. Barioth

A Flying Wyvern that returns from past games, the Barioth has powerful tusks capable of chomping through even thick armor, while its flight means landing a hit can be tricky. It can be found in the Hoarfrost Reach. Brachydios We haven't actually seen Brachydios yet, but rest assured, we know this Large Wyvern is returning from past games. Ebony Odogaron

This Odogaron sub-species is even more dangerous, going into mindless frenzies when feasting on a kill. You can find it in the Coral Highlands. Fulgur Anjanath

This Anjanath sub-species relies not on fire but rather blasts of electricity, to deal with potential threats. You can find it in the Hoarfrost Reach. Glavenus

This Brute Wyvern uses its tail like a sword, swiping to and fro. Each strike makes it glow and burn hotter, growing ever-more dangerous. Face this beast in the Wildspire Waste. Nargacuga

Yup, it's back. This Flying Wyvern is stealthy and quick, hunting its prey from afar with dark fur that keeps it cloaked. It will find you in the Ancient Forest. Shrieking Legiana

This new type of Legiana will be the bane of many hunters, freezing them in place before swooping down for the kill. Hunt it if you dare in the Hoarfrost Reach. Tigrex

A returning Flying Wyvern, this beast uses a stunning roar before a charge that's powered by its thick legs. It waits in both the Rotten Vale and the Hoarfrost Reach. Velkhana

No regular monster, this Elder Dragon is the stuff of myth and legend. Supposedly, it can control the cold weather at will and stop anything in its path with a freezing breath. You may perhaps find it in the Hoarfrost Reach or the Elder's Recess. A new adventure If you'd like to know more about what you can expect, our Senior Xbox Editor Jez Corden at Windows Central got a chance to take a look at the expansion at E3 2019. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and eventually Windows PC. The planned launch date is September 6, 2019.

