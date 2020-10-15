This year's Prime Day saw over a million deals go live on the sit over the course of 48 hours. While you could make some savings on pretty much anything you wanted over the last couple of days, a few deals stuck out as the most popular (at least among our readers).
Though the scale of Prime Day is almost as large as Black Friday these days, there's always going to be an emphasis on Amazon's own hardware, and that was certainly the case here this year as well. That being said, Amazon's latest Echo and Fire TV devices didn't go on sale this year so there aren't as many Amazon devices in the list below as any other year.
Below are the most popular Prime Day deals with our readers. Of course, the majority of these deals are no longer live since Prime Day has ended, though we have also rounded up the best Prime Day deals still available today. Some will be no surprise at all, though there are a couple of products that really landed this year that we maybe didn't anticipate would be quite as well-received. Check it out.
Top 10 Prime Day deals
- : Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
- : Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
- : Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
- : Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
- : Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
- : 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
- : Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
- : Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones | $269.99 at Amazon
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon offered Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when they spetd $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. It was basically free money so it's no surprise this deal was popular.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Though this deal was live before Prime Day, the $50 discount sticking around prompted a lot of new buyers yesterday — and it's still available now!
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Prime Day's deal saved members over 50% off its regular cost.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there. For Prime Day, you could score a 1-year family plan for just $20 which is nearly $50 off its regular cost. That deal has expired, but Prime members can get it for just $10 more right now.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker was available at over 60% off its regular price for the last couple of days, saving memebrs $31. It's still on sale today, though its price has risen to $29.99.
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones only just came out in August so it was a surprise to see them so steeply discounted, and the added gift card was a solid freebie Though these have risen back to their regular price, the previous-gen WH-1000XM3 headphones are down to just $269.99 right now.
Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
The Echo Flex fell to just $10 during Prime Day with some bundles deals from just $5 more. At that price,m it was a no-brainer buy for many of our readers. It's back up to $25 now, which is still an affordable way to add Alexa to more spaces in your home.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
The 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off was a super popular deal. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. This deal saved Prime members 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones saw a $150 discount for Prime Day so it's hardly surprising to see them do well. They are back at full price now, though.
Best Prime Day deals still available today
Though the majority of the above deals have expired now Prime Day is over, there are a ton of great deal still hanging around at Amazon and elsewhere that are worth checking out. We've rounded up the best deals still available today below.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones | $269.99 at Amazon
Though the standout headphone deal for Prime Day was on the newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, the XM3s also got a discount, falling to $270. That discount is still available, though who knows for how much longer?
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $119.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular cost.
Sonos Playbase | $530.55 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker isn't still available at $19 like it was for Prime Day, but at $29.99 it's still a decent saving and a good price if you're in the market for another.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately.
Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon
The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,079 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $320 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Apple iPad mini | $349.99 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $94.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off for a limited time.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
IPVanish VPN | Up to 73% off at IPVanish
Protect yourself and access region-restricted content with a VPN subscription from as little as $3.25 a month with this discounted annual plan. Not only are you saving over 73% but you'll also nab 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost.
PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers | 20% off at Amazon
Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap's integrated UV light. There are sizes to fit all manner of phones, tablets, and accessories, and they all have 20% off for Prime Day.
Black Friday approaches
Prime Day may be over but there's still plenty to look forward to. Not only are there still plenty of Prime Day deals lingering but also Black Friday is just next month and we'll start seeing a bunch of early Black Friday deals in the days and weeks ahead.
Since the holiday shopping season just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything from Prime Day to Black Friday (and the rest of the year, too). From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
