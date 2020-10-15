This year's Prime Day saw over a million deals go live on the sit over the course of 48 hours. While you could make some savings on pretty much anything you wanted over the last couple of days, a few deals stuck out as the most popular (at least among our readers).

Though the scale of Prime Day is almost as large as Black Friday these days, there's always going to be an emphasis on Amazon's own hardware, and that was certainly the case here this year as well. That being said, Amazon's latest Echo and Fire TV devices didn't go on sale this year so there aren't as many Amazon devices in the list below as any other year.

Below are the most popular Prime Day deals with our readers. Of course, the majority of these deals are no longer live since Prime Day has ended, though we have also rounded up the best Prime Day deals still available today. Some will be no surprise at all, though there are a couple of products that really landed this year that we maybe didn't anticipate would be quite as well-received. Check it out.

Top 10 Prime Day deals

Best Prime Day deals still available today

Though the majority of the above deals have expired now Prime Day is over, there are a ton of great deal still hanging around at Amazon and elsewhere that are worth checking out. We've rounded up the best deals still available today below.

Black Friday approaches

Prime Day may be over but there's still plenty to look forward to. Not only are there still plenty of Prime Day deals lingering but also Black Friday is just next month and we'll start seeing a bunch of early Black Friday deals in the days and weeks ahead.

Since the holiday shopping season just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything from Prime Day to Black Friday (and the rest of the year, too). From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.