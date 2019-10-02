Ever since the original Pixel debuted in 2016, Google's asserted itself as one of the market leaders when it comes to smartphone photography. The Pixel 4 is expected to continue that trend, and a new leak showcases exactly what its cameras will be capable of.

Thanks to the folks at 9to5Google, we have a batch of camera samples from the Pixel 4 that'll be used by Google to market the phone.

The main rear camera of the Pixel 4 is expected to be a 12.2MP sensor once again, and the images taken with it look excellent. There are a few macro shots that showcase just how much detail it's able to grab, there are some low-light images that highlight the Pixel 4's ability to produce vibrant colors in darker environments, and the astrophotography samples are especially impressive.