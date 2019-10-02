What you need to know
- Official camera samples from the Pixel 4 have leaked online.
- They showcase low-light photography, astrophotography, and macro shots.
- Unsurprisingly, the images look really darn good.
Ever since the original Pixel debuted in 2016, Google's asserted itself as one of the market leaders when it comes to smartphone photography. The Pixel 4 is expected to continue that trend, and a new leak showcases exactly what its cameras will be capable of.
Thanks to the folks at 9to5Google, we have a batch of camera samples from the Pixel 4 that'll be used by Google to market the phone.
The main rear camera of the Pixel 4 is expected to be a 12.2MP sensor once again, and the images taken with it look excellent. There are a few macro shots that showcase just how much detail it's able to grab, there are some low-light images that highlight the Pixel 4's ability to produce vibrant colors in darker environments, and the astrophotography samples are especially impressive.
A couple of images taken with the front-facing camera are shown off as well. It is interesting to note that these pictures come in at 4.5MP compared to the Pixel 3's 8MP selfie camera, but nonetheless, the results are quite good.
I don't think anyone had any doubt about the Pixel 4's camera capabilities, but it's reassuring to see legit photos that were taken with the phone.
Google's holding an event on October 15 where we're expecting the Pixel 4 to be officially unveiled, so we don't have too much longer to go before everything is made official.