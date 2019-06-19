What you need to know
- OnePlus is working on adding several new community requested features to Oxygen OS.
- These include blocking calls and messages, video recording with the ultra-wide camera, improvements to the launcher, and more.
- OnePlus asks that users continue submitting feature requests to help make its phones even better.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of our favorite phones of the year. It has an amazing QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 855 processor, plenty of RAM, a triple camera setup on the back, and all for a reasonable price.
One of the best parts of owning a OnePlus phone is the software, and just because Oxygen OS is great, that doesn't mean it can't get better. Recently, OnePlus asked for feedback on its forum for new features, and now we're getting an update on which features are going to be added.
First up, we know blocking calls in phone settings and digital wellbeing are coming because they are both currently part of the open beta test. Blocking messages by a specific keyword is also being worked on and is in closed beta at the moment.
OnePlus is also looking into making some improvements to the launcher with adaptive icons, folders in the app drawer, and the ability to view more apps in the overview menu all being in the works.
Another big feature is video recording for the ultra-wide camera. OnePlus has stated in the past this would be coming, and according to the company, it is currently under development.
Q: Will OnePlus 7 Pro support horizon light customization? A: We understand users' pain point of not having a notification light on their devices. We are looking into this, as well other alternatives to implement AOD in a battery-friendly way.
Q: Is it possible to implement folders in the app drawer? A: We know that this is a way to find apps fast and efficiently. We are looking into this.
Q: Will the OnePlus 7 Pro support video recording using the ultra-wide camera? A: This feature request has already been approved and is currently under development. We know how anxious you are for this feature and we hear you.
Q: Will Oxygen OS support adaptive icons using the OnePlus launcher? A: We are working on it.
Q: Will OnePlus add a step counter in a future update? A: We will merge this feature into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development to bring this functionality to you without adding any bloatware to the system.
Q: Will it be possible to see more apps when accessing the recent apps menu? A: This feature request is approved and under development.
Q: Why does the background application pause while using quick reply in the landscape? A: We are working on a new way to improve users' experience.
Q: Will you add a charging sound effect? A: This feature request is approved and under development.
Q: Will it be possible to customize the duration of zen mode? A: Yes, we are working on it.
Q: Will it be possible to block messages by specific keyword? A: Currently the function is under closed beta testing. We will release it soon if there are no major issues.
Q: Will it support blocking calls in phone settings? A: This function is already being tested in the open beta program. Please be patient.
Q: Will digital wellbeing be supported on OnePlus devices? A: Currently this function is in OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T's open beta program.
A few other features that are in the works include a step counter in the OnePlus Shelf, a charging sound effect, and custom durations for Zen Mode.
If you're hoping to see a new feature that isn't on this list, then OnePlus encourages you to submit a bug report in the feature section. Each week, it will collect the top feature requests and keep updating the thread on the forum.
It is refreshing to see this level of interaction between a phone company and its users. Most companies don't take the time to reach out to its users and keep them informed of new features like this, and that's just another benefit of having a OnePlus phone.
