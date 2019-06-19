Q: Will OnePlus 7 Pro support horizon light customization? A: We understand users' pain point of not having a notification light on their devices. We are looking into this, as well other alternatives to implement AOD in a battery-friendly way.

Q: Is it possible to implement folders in the app drawer? A: We know that this is a way to find apps fast and efficiently. We are looking into this.

Q: Will the OnePlus 7 Pro support video recording using the ultra-wide camera? A: This feature request has already been approved and is currently under development. We know how anxious you are for this feature and we hear you.

Q: Will Oxygen OS support adaptive icons using the OnePlus launcher? A: We are working on it.

Q: Will OnePlus add a step counter in a future update? A: We will merge this feature into the routine of OnePlus Shelf development to bring this functionality to you without adding any bloatware to the system.

Q: Will it be possible to see more apps when accessing the recent apps menu? A: This feature request is approved and under development.

Q: Why does the background application pause while using quick reply in the landscape? A: We are working on a new way to improve users' experience.

Q: Will you add a charging sound effect? A: This feature request is approved and under development.

Q: Will it be possible to customize the duration of zen mode? A: Yes, we are working on it.

Q: Will it be possible to block messages by specific keyword? A: Currently the function is under closed beta testing. We will release it soon if there are no major issues.

Q: Will it support blocking calls in phone settings? A: This function is already being tested in the open beta program. Please be patient.

Q: Will digital wellbeing be supported on OnePlus devices? A: Currently this function is in OnePlus 5/5T/6/6T's open beta program.​