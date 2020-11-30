You always hear about the new TVs near the beginning of the year. Then you see them released a few months later at ridiculous prices. Then you wait patiently. And you wait. And you wait. You know, because you're a smart cookie, that if you wait just a few months to that glorious time of Black Friday and Cyber Monday you'll be able to grab one of those amazing, large, feature-rich TVs at a heavily discounted price. Well, here we are, smack dab in the middle of Cyber Monday. This is your chance. Don't miss out on some of the largest screens down to some of the lowest prices they've ever hit.
Here are the best big screen TVs on sale for Cyber Monday:
- : LG 70-inch UN7370 4K smart TV | $220 off
- : Samsung 75-inch TU-8000 Series 4K HDR Smart TV | $300 off
- : Hisense H6510G 85-inch LED 4K Smart Android TV | $700 off
- : Samsung 82-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD TV | $550 off
- : Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV | $500 off
- : Samsung 75-inch 2020 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (The Frame Series) | $800 off
- : Sony A9G 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV | Over $800 off
- : LG 77-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV | $550 off
LG 70-inch UN7370 4K smart TV | $220 off
LG has the ThinQ AI that helps integrate all your favorite voice assistants and smart features. It includes active HDR support for HDR10 and HLG, a quad core processor to help with 4K upscaling and image quality, and even a FilmMaker mode to bring a director's cinematic vision to your screen. Works with Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, in addition to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Samsung 75-inch TU-8000 Series 4K HDR Smart TV | $300 off
Released in February 2020, this TV has only dropped in price twice since then. The last time was back in June. Today's price matches that low. It has 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in voice assistants from Alexa and Bixby, and a smart platform.
Hisense H6510G 85-inch LED 4K Smart Android TV | $700 off
Best Buy has an exclusive deal on this Hisense 85-inch H6510G Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for Cyber Monday. Right now you can save $700 off its regular price, though the deal's only good through the end of the day.
Samsung 82-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD TV | $550 off
This 82-inch 4K TV is an ideal centerpiece for your living room, with great gaming features like support for 4K HDR and variable refresh rate. And at $1100, you're getting a lot of (beautiful) screen space for your cash this Cyber Monday!
Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV | $500 off
The 55-inch version of this TV used to be on sale, but it no longer is. That means the 65-inch sale might not last much longer either. These TVs have an innovative bezel-less design, 120Hz refresh rate for gaming with unique features that make the TV more responsive in VR, a powerful chip for 4K upscaling and picture processing, and more. They support HDR content, Vizio's SmartCast platform for navigating apps, and hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Samsung 75-inch 2020 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (The Frame Series) | $800 off
Samsung's The Frame series 4K QLED Smart TV can double as a work of art. That's not to say it just has a gorgeous display; it shows off art on its screen when not in use and is built with a framed edge to fool new guests.
Sony A9G 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV | Over $800 off
These TVs are discounted huge. You can save on the 55-inch as well as the 65-inch, but this is not a roundup of tiny 55-inch TVs. Go big or go home I say.
LG 77-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV | $550 off
The CX series is a step up above LG's most entry-level OLED series. The price really jumps for OLEDs at this size, but it is still on sale. And it's hundreds of dollars off, which is awesome. This is a TV where if you invest in it, you're getting top of the line on everything including image quality.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.