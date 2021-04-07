Hearthstone, which is one of the best Android games, kicked off a free 10-part serialized solo story campaign that will run throughout the year on April 6 with the launch of Book of Mercenaries Rokara. Similar to the Book of Heroes game mode used to spotlight some of World of Warcraft's signature characters, the Book of Mercenaries series will introduce 10 new characters for Hearthstone and show some of the ways the games' stories have diverged.

Rokara is a Frostwolf orc from Alterac Valley who has joined the Horde to seek her fortune. She's deployed to the Barrens, the Horde starting zone spotlighted in the new Forged in the Barrens expansion, where she searches for a magical artifact to help the troll potion maker Kazakus. Completing her story will reward players with a pack of Warrior cards that can be played in the Standard format.

Blizzard also used an April 6 blog post to introduce the rest of the mercenaries that will be getting their own story campaigns as part of the Year of the Gryphon:

Cariel Roame, a human who became a paladin looking to make her family proud after her sister fell to the Scourge at Lordaeron. She's stationed at Northwatch Hold in the Barrens.

Scabbs Cutterbutter, a gnome rogue and agent of SI:7 deployed to the Barrens to investigate a glowing object that exploded in the sky. He's also a skilled chef.

Tavish Stormpike, a dwarf hunter also searching for shards of the same mysterious object on behalf of a wealthy client.

Kurtrus Ashfallen, a night elf who was the only survivor of an attack on his forest by the dreadlord Anetheron. Trained as a demon hunter, he's traveled to the Barrens to stop a warlock from summoning the demon.

Xyrella, a draenei priest and disciple of Prophen Velen. She's come to the Barrens following a naaru in hopes of finding a way to save her daughter's life.

Tamsin Roame, a student at Scholomance Academy who became one of the Forsaken. Now a warlock, she's come to the Barrens to seek powerful items to help with her demon summoning.

Varden Dawngrasp, a blood elf mage who was recruited by Kazakus to seek the shards. They're suspicious of the troll, intent but still went to the Barrens to seek knowledge.

Guff Runetotem, a tauren druid thought to be too soft and tender by his tribe. His great uncle Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem sent him to the the Barrens in hopes of toughening him up.

Bru'kan, an elderly troll shaman who believes the Night of Falling Stars could bring great victory for the Horde. He wants to train Rokara to help guide the Horde in the right direction.

These intersecting stories feel like they've got a lot potential for development. They'll also lead into the new Mercenaries game mode announced at BlizzConline.