Yesterday, September 3, was a big day for Android. Why? It's when Google started rolling out the public build of Android 10 to all of its Pixel phones.

It'll take some time for Android 10 to make its way to devices from Samsung, LG, and other OEMs, but for the time being, Pixel (and, surprisingly, Essential) owners can bask in the glory that is Android 10.

Taking a gander at the AC forums, a lot of our community members are already rocking the new software.