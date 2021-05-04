We've said it before, and we'll say it again: we love Android!

One of the reasons why we love using the best Android phones is because of how we can customize them to make them our own. The popular and excellent series of Samsung Galaxy phones have their own way to personalize phones via the Galaxy Store and Samsung's own themes, but there is also the much underrated Good Lock app.

Samsung's Good Lock allows Galaxy owners to customize pretty much the entire experience of using a Galaxy phone, from the theme, to the way notifications are displayed, to how they interact with system apps and elements like Bixby (remember Bixby?). In fact, Samsung just added the ability to make more customizable Bixby Routines from Good Lock.