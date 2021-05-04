We've said it before, and we'll say it again: we love Android!
One of the reasons why we love using the best Android phones is because of how we can customize them to make them our own. The popular and excellent series of Samsung Galaxy phones have their own way to personalize phones via the Galaxy Store and Samsung's own themes, but there is also the much underrated Good Lock app.
Samsung's Good Lock allows Galaxy owners to customize pretty much the entire experience of using a Galaxy phone, from the theme, to the way notifications are displayed, to how they interact with system apps and elements like Bixby (remember Bixby?). In fact, Samsung just added the ability to make more customizable Bixby Routines from Good Lock.
We want to hear from you — Have you ever tried Samsung's Good Lock? What do you use it for? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
Google Keep is the best Google app you've never heard of
Part Google Docs, part Google Tasks, part scratchpad, and all awesome, Google Keep is much more than just a note-taking app. Whether you need it to juggle multiple major projects or just need a grocery list that'll pop up when you reach Target, Google Keep is more than deserving of a spot on your home screen and in your workflow.
Review: Starlink Home Internet opens a whole new world to rural areas
If you've ever had to trust your home internet to a satellite provider you know how frustrating that can be, but would you be willing to let a new company try its hand at it? What if that service is only in the beta testing phase? Well, that's what SpaceX's Starlink home internet is trying to do, and you know what? It's not terrible.
Returnal for PS5 is a magnificent DualSense showcase
Returnal feels like the first major game to take full advantage of the DualSense controller, and I can't wait to see what Sony is cooking up next. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are game-changers.
Grab these screen protectors to keep your Galaxy A72 looking good for years
If you've already picked up a case for the Galaxy A72, you are likely trying to find the best screen protectors so you can provide the best protection for your latest investment. We've rounded up some of our favorite options, taking out some of the guesswork for you.