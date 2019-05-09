Russell Holly takes a person-on-the-street approach to Google I/O by interviewing attendees about their impressions of the conference and how the new announcements might assist them in solving existing problems and creating new opportunities.
⒍ Shoreline
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Top 10 Google I/O 2019 announcements!
- The Google Assistant is now ten times faster on phones
- Nest Hub Max smart display unveiled with 10-inch screen and built-in camera
- Google Pixel 3a XL hands-on preview: The best camera gets cheaper
- Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL specifications
- The Pixel 3a isn't the rebirth of the Nexus line, but it's close enough
- Google Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3a XL: Which should you buy?
- Android Q Beta 3 is heading to 21 phones — here's the full list
- What's new in Android Q beta 3: Dark mode, new gestures, stronger privacy and security controls
- Android Q is getting Dark Theme
- Android Q is getting rid of the back button for a side-swipe gesture
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.