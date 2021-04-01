Well before it acquired/merged with Sprint, T-Mobile attempted to compete with the major U.S. cellular carriers with creative pricing strategies and customer loyalty programs. Still, it may have just scored its biggest coup yet, at least as far as Android fans are concerned. Earlier this week, the company announced a partnership with Google that will see more Google products and services in T-Mobile stores and on devices that T-Mobile sells. This includes Google Messages and Google One being preloaded as officially supported apps on T-Mobile Android phones and greater visibility for Pixel phones at T-Mobile stores. T-Mobile is even shuttering its own streaming service in favor of YouTube TV.
Naturally, these moves caught the attention of our hawk-eyed Android faithful over on the AC forums:
Now we want to hear from you — Has the new T-Mobile and Google deal tempted you to join the un-carrier?
Join the conversation in the forums!
