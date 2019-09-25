I'm standing in the middle of a magical laboratory, complete with glowing rocks and bubbling coundrons, and all I have to do is stand still and not poke the eyeball. The disembodied voice was very clear about not touching the eyeball, but it's right there you know? It's looking at me, sitting in the cavity of this chest like a lock. I give in to my curiosity, lean in, and extend my finger straight into the center of this giant eyeball. As it flinches, the top of a chest flings itself open and several other eyballs come flying out to cause a mess in the lab. I have some cleaning up to do, but I won't be doing it with a controller. Like poking that eyeball, I'll be using my actual hands in VR. And I'll be doing it with no extra hardware at all, just my fingers and the Oculus Quest. It is crazy how well this works

Oculus announced hand tracking during its keynote as a feature that was coming to Quest soon, but anyone at Facebook's conference this week can check out Elixir, a demo made specifically to show off this tech. It's a simple 10-minute experience, but what you get from it is beyond cool. As soon as the headset is on, you can see your hands. As you rotate your wrists and touch your fingers together, the virtual hands in front of you do the same. In Elixir, you're encouraged to put your hand on pads to unlock things, pinch eye droppers to play with chemicals, and even grab wires to fix a broken circuit, and you do all of this with your actual fingers to spectacular effect. As you continue to play through the demo, different chemicals spill onto your hands and cause different effects. At one point, I could close my fists and see Wolverine-style claws come out of my knuckles, or see rings of electricity form and dissipate. There's even a bit where you grab a pen floating in the air and sign a scroll floating in front of you. And it worked: My actual signature appeared on the page in front of me as my hand gripped an imaginary pen in the real world. One thing you don't get from this, which daily Oculus users will immediately notice is missing, is any kind of feedback. Vibration is a huge part of the Oculus (or general video game) experience, and Oculus controllers are better than most at delivering on that feedback. It's downright weird to hot have feedback when there's green goo bubbling over your hands or when you reach out and grab something and see your hand catch fire in VR. It's not a bad thing, just a thing you're likely to immediately notice is different from other Oculus experiences. Getting better with time, and coming soon