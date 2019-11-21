Recently, Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game set in the Half-Life universe. Today, the reveal trailer was released Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel of sorts, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. You can check out the reveal trailer for Half-Life: Alyx below.

The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth's most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.

Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx as being roughly as long as Half-Life 2, a "full scale campaign." It's designed specifically to provide a game not possible outside of VR, with the Steam page stating "Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat."

This is a full $60 game, though preorders do get 10% off. It will be compatible with all PC VR headsets, running on the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The game was developed using the Source 2 engine. Half-Life: Alyx is set to release sometime in March 2020.