What you need to know
- Valve has released the reveal trailer for Half-Life: Alyx, a VR title.
- Half-Life: Alyx is set between Half-Life and Half 2.
- It's a full $60 game and is set to release sometime in March 2020.
Recently, Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game set in the Half-Life universe. Today, the reveal trailer was released Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel of sorts, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. You can check out the reveal trailer for Half-Life: Alyx below.
Here's the game's description.
The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth's most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.
Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx as being roughly as long as Half-Life 2, a "full scale campaign." It's designed specifically to provide a game not possible outside of VR, with the Steam page stating "Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat."
This is a full $60 game, though preorders do get 10% off. It will be compatible with all PC VR headsets, running on the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The game was developed using the Source 2 engine. Half-Life: Alyx is set to release sometime in March 2020.
Latest VR from Oculus
Oculus Rift S
Great price, great VR experience
The Oculus Rift S has been refined to deliver built-in room-scale tracking, new Touch controllers, and internal spatial audio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon's super useful and ultra-cheap Echo Flex is now available to buy
The Echo Flex plugs directly into any standard outlet and gives you direct Alexa access in places that may be hard to put a traditional smart speaker.
Google places more limitations on political ads ahead of elections
Ahead of the elections, Google has made some changes on how political ads can be targeted on its platform across search, YouTube, and on websites. Ads will now be less targeted and restricted to only using "age, gender, and general location (postal code level)."
Do you use AirPods with an Android phone?
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds on the planet. Do you use them with an Android phone?
PlayStation 4 games you have to play right now
If you're looking for some great games to play on your PlayStation 4 then look no further. We've rounded up the best titles you can buy!