While we've known for some time that Half-Life: Alyx was scheduled to release in March 2020, the exact day hasn't been known, until now. The release date for Half-Life: Alyx has been revealed and the game is set to be available on March 23, 2020!

Half-Life: Alyx was built from the ground-up for VR and it will be compatible with all PC VR headsets, running on the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Half-Life: Alyx takes place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, letting players control Alyx as she works in a resistance against the unstoppable Combine forces. If you'd like a look at the gameplay, you can see the reveal trailer here. For more information, you can check out the Steam page for Half-Life: Alyx right here. If you're looking to get caught up on the story, remember that the Half-Life games are currently free-to-play on Steam for a limited time.