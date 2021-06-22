If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, Prime Day may be the perfect time with great deals on Nighthawk routers. Wi-Fi 6 gets your devices connected faster and more reliably thanks to standardizing new tech. The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is the right router for a lot of families thanks to its eight-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 connection. These eight streams allow the RAX80 to keep speeds high even when serving multiple devices at once. The AX6000 connection breaks down into 1.2Gbps at 2.4GHz and 4.8Gbps at 5GHz. The most important thing here is that your router won't be your bottleneck even on a gigabit internet conneciton. When it comes to specs, this router stands with the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is available for a massive $120 off on Prime Day. That's 30% off. If you've been looking for the right router for a big family, the RAX80 will have no trouble keeping up.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 (RAX80) | $120 off at Amazon The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is a fast AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 router with support for great features like OFDMA, MU-MIMO, and beamforming. You also get 1024 QAM support. These specs mean the Nighthawk RAX80 is positioned to deal with any kind of interference or congestion thrown at it without compromising on pure speed. $280 at Amazon