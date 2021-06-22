If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, Prime Day may be the perfect time with great deals on Nighthawk routers. Wi-Fi 6 gets your devices connected faster and more reliably thanks to standardizing new tech.
The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is the right router for a lot of families thanks to its eight-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 connection. These eight streams allow the RAX80 to keep speeds high even when serving multiple devices at once. The AX6000 connection breaks down into 1.2Gbps at 2.4GHz and 4.8Gbps at 5GHz. The most important thing here is that your router won't be your bottleneck even on a gigabit internet conneciton. When it comes to specs, this router stands with the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy.
The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is available for a massive $120 off on Prime Day. That's 30% off. If you've been looking for the right router for a big family, the RAX80 will have no trouble keeping up.
Netgear Nighthawk AX8 (RAX80) | $120 off at Amazon
The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is a fast AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 router with support for great features like OFDMA, MU-MIMO, and beamforming. You also get 1024 QAM support. These specs mean the Nighthawk RAX80 is positioned to deal with any kind of interference or congestion thrown at it without compromising on pure speed.
It can be hard to know exactly when you should upgrade your router and if you've got internet speed issues, it may not even be the router letting you down. One way to get a good idea is to download the Speedtest app to your phone or simply search for "speed test" on Google. A speed test works by timing how long it takes to download a piece of data to generate a speed. Run a few tests moving further from the router with each test. You should be getting pretty close to what you pay for right next to your router. If the speed starts to fall off as you move away, a faster router can help keep things consistent.
Even if it turns out there is an issue elsewhere between you and your internet provider, at least you know the Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 isn't your bottleneck.
Another great thing about the Nighthawk RAX80 is the software. Netgear has been on the ball making sure this router gets consistent firmware updates which can improve performances and security. When you're setting up your router with the Nighthawk app on your Android or iOS device, you'll be prompted to update your router. This is a good thing. Routers are doing more than ever with software and if you want to use parental controls or Netgear Armor, your router will be up to date.
The Nighthawk RAX80's AX6000 connection is dual-band meaning it operates a channel at 2.4GHz and another at 5GHz. The 5GHz channel is much faster but is more susceptible to interference. No single device will be able to use all of this speed but you will be able to use multiple devices at full speed with no issue.
The 2.4GHz channel will be a great asset to a home with a lot of smart home devices such as HD cameras (and there's a lot of Amazon smart device deals on Prime day). In practice, you won't have to worry about which channel you connect to as the router will be able to detect the type of device you're using and steer your device to the proper band.
In reality, AX6000 is way more than most people need. If you live alone or with just one other person, for example, an AX3000 router can give you most of the performance of an AX6000 router in everyday usage. The Nighthawk RAX40 is an AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router with 2.4Gbps at 5GHz and 0.6Gbps at 2.4GHz. While the 2.4GHz speeds are a bit lower, it will still be more than enough for most people. This router also only covers 1,500 square feet so if you have a big house, consider the faster Nighthawk or even a great Wi-Fi 6 mesh system.
The Nighthawk RAX40 is a pretty stellar 40% off for Prime Day and is a great choice for a smaller family looking to cover either a small house or apartment with fast Wi-FI 6 speeds. E
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 (RAX40)
The Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 is a balanced AX3000 router with up to 2.4Gbps available at 5GHz thanks to 160Mhz channel support. This router also supports additional 5GHz channels thanks to DFS which can help keep speeds high even in congested areas like an apartment building.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
20 best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals: Wear your savings on your wrist
During these tough times, you need to take care of yourself and stay connected with others, and there is no better gadget to help you do so than an Android-connected smartwatch. Here are some of the best deals we've found for Prime Day 2021.
Here are 57 reasons to grab an Amazon device deal for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
15 best Prime Day Chromebook deals: These discounts won't last long
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.