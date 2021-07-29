Read on to find out how to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown and stream the new special online from anywhere in the world.

Could this be Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond's most picturesque adventure yet? The former Top Gear stars are off for a road trip like no other across the Highlands of Scotland.

The trio were supposedly planning to go to Russia for this latest adventure for Amazon, but as the title suggests, the pandemic scuppered those plans.

Instead, the threesome are heading to the wet and blustery Scottish Lochs driving classic American automobiles from Edinburgh to the Hebrides.

The premise of the trip? To find out why the classic 70s US cars that dominated TV screens in their childhood fail to take off in Britain.

To do this, they'll be putting a Cadillac Coupe De Ville, a Lincoln Continental and a Buick Riviera through their paces on some of the UK's most demanding roads.

Read on to find out how to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown online, no matter where you are in the world.

The Grand Tour: Lochdown: Where and when?

This much-anticipated Grand Tour special is set to premier on the Amazon Prime VIdeo streaming service worldwide from Friday, July 30.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Lochdown online from outside your country

We have details of how to watch Clarkson, May and Hammond's latest adventure in the US, UK, Australia and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Grand Tour: Lochdown, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream the special online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

