We've seen several deals on cordless vacuums over the weekend, but this deal on the Tineco A11 Hero is one of my favorites. For one thing, the price is crazy low. The A11 Hero normally sells for around $400, but it's down to $259.99 at Amazon right now. That's easily its lowest price.

The A11 Hero vacuum has a 450W motor that provides up to 120W suction power so you can do a thorough clean of any surface. That is constant power, too. There are no interuptions and it will not fade until the battery is dead. It has full-sized LED power brushes that work well on both hard floors and carpets. This is also a good vacuum if you have pets as it can clean pet hair easily.

The 2500mAh battery lasts for up to 40 minutes so you can keep going until the job is done. That should be plenty of time to start and finish any cleaning job. Then just quickly recharge the battery and keep going if you have a job that went a little too long. It also has a 0.6L dustbin that can hold plenty of dirt.

This is a 2-in-1 vacuum, too. It converts into a handheld device with attachments. Clean corners, crevices, stairs, and more. It's super easy to detach the handheld vac, and that makes this a great thing to use to clean up crumbs between couch cushions or vacuum up the car.

When you get this vacuum, you'll also get a few attachments. It comes with a multi-tasker power brush, a mini power brush, two pre-filters, one pre-filter cleaning tool, a 2-in-1 dusting brush, a crevice tool, a hair cleaning tool, and of course the dual charging wall-mounted dock. Use all these attachments for all the different jobs you might find.