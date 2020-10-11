Nokia is getting ready for Prime Day a little early. Prime Day starts Tuesday, but the savings start now. Grab an unlocked Nokia smartphone on sale with deals that will last until October 18. The least expensive option is the Nokia 1.3 smartphone, which is down to $89.22 on Amazon from a street price of $100. This is the lowest price ever on this phone and makes an inexpensive phone even more affordable.

You can upgrade to the Nokia 2.3 unlocked smartphone, too. It's down to $108.60 in the Charcoal version. The 2.3 normally goes for $130, so this is an even larger discount than the 1.3.

The final possibility to save on is the unlocked Nokia 5.3. This is the most advanced smartphone on sale today, and the price is killer. Get it for $175.12 from a regular price of $200. It has never dropped this low before.

The Nokia 1.3 starts with a Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform, an 8MP rear camera with low-light enhancement, a removable battery life that can last for up to two days, and AI powered imaging. It also has a 5.71-inch HD+ screen that works well indoors or out. It uses the Android 10 Go operating system, includes 16GB of storage, and supports microSD cards up to 400GB.

The 2.3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, which is slightly bigger. It also has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP camera and a 2MP sensor for more bokeh effects and eye-catching portraits. The Nokia 2.3 also has twice the internal storage of the 1.3, starting at 32GB. It supports microSD up to 512GB as well.

The 5.3 increases the screen size even more up to 6.55 inches. It has a quad rear-camera setup, including a 118-degree wide angle 5MP lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor to help enhance photos taken with the main 13MP camera. The Snapdragon 665 processor and AI-assisted adaptive battery helps you save battery life and keep going for two days. It also has Google Assistant built in with 64GB internal storage and microSD support up to 512GB.

These phones are covered by a one-year warranty and can be upgraded.