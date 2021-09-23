The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is quite new, but we've been tracking the best ways to save for a while now . Amazon has just launched a new daily deal that looks to blow away all those other deals we've found. Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 paired with Samsung's duo wireless charging pad for up to 26% off. The deal applies to a variety of the different smartwatch versions including the different sizes and other features like LTE. You can get the combo for as little as $229.99 with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. That's $80 off what it was selling for just a couple days ago and by far the lowest price since this bundle was introduced. The watch itself is currently $245 , so you're getting the extra charging pad essentially for free.

Read more about the Galaxy Watch 4 in our review where Daniel Bader gave it 4 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge. He said, "both watches are well-built, have intuitive controls, and, most importantly, perform like a dream. This is the best Wear OS has ever run." (The Watch 4 Classic is discounted in Amazon's sale today.)

With this smartwatch you can access to a lot of excellent features, including Samsung Health, which we consider a better fitness app than even Google Fit. The smartwatch includes a built-in pace coach to help you reach your fitness goals with an advanced sensor that can track your runs. It even has sleep tracking that can monitor your SpO2 levels and an ECG monitor that can tell you about irregular heart rhythm.

The Watch 4 works with your phone, too, so you can talk, stream, or text all from your wrist. You can also use Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby as a smart assistant to get weather, find directions, or stream from YouTube Music.

The charging pad included in this bundle is actually capable of charging two devices at once. Top off the juice in your new smartwatch while also powering up your earbuds. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, but it does have a dedicated spot for your watch with a small magnet that helps it lock into place when you're done with your watch for the night.