One of Amazon's Holiday Dash sales events today includes a huge collection of Lenovo electronics all on sale for as much as 20% off. The sale includes Lenovo laptops, monitors, all-in-one PCs, tablets, and more. Amazon replaces the Holiday Dash events with new sales every day, so all of these prices are extremely temporary. Some may even sell out. You'll want to attack fast and grab the deal you want before it's gone. Many of these prices might not come around again, even for Black Friday because they're so low already.

Limited time Lenovo laptops, all-in-one computers, monitors, & more Grab a new gaming laptop with the Legion 5 down to $850 or get the more affordable and still solid Chromebook Flex at $350. The all-in-ones and desktops get as low as $256, and you can even get Lenovo's Active Pen 2 on sale for $45 and get drawing. Up to 20% off See at Amazon

Take, for example, the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. It's on sale for $849.99 today, which is down from its regular price of $1,000. This is the lowest the laptop has ever sold for directly on Amazon.

The specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for shooters. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card will keep you playing the newest games for a while, too.

Need a USB-C monitor? The Lenovo Q27h-10 27-inch 1440p monitor is down to $279.99 today. This monitor's regular price is $327, so you save about $47 with this deal. Not only does it have a USB-C port, it also has a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and AMD's FreeSync.

Take $100 off the Lenovo IdeaCentre all-in-one PC. It has a 24-inch screen, and the computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor, integrated graphics, a 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 SSD, and Windows 10.

Check out the rest of the savings going on today and be sure to review our Black Friday sales for even more ways to save on your computer.