The new year is all about getting back into your fitness routine, and it can be hard to figure out which of the best fitness trackers is ideal for you. There are many different brands and operating systems, and sometimes you just want something that works. Fitbit devices like the Fitbit Charge 5 are great for anyone looking for the full set of features, but for someone looking to buy something simple (and cheaper), that's where Letscom comes in with its line of straight-to-the-point fitness trackers.

The Lestcom LD132 is the latest in a bevy of can't miss Black Friday fitness tracker deals thanks to its clean, easy-to-use design that works whether you use Android or iOS. It features a bright LCD, heart rate monitoring, and an impressive week-long battery life. It also provides easy access to notifications from your phone right from your wrist, and you don't have to worry about getting it wet because it features sweat and rain resistance.

This fitness tracker typically costs $32, but this Black Friday deal from B&H gets you roughly 40% off, bringing it down to just $13. That's a steal for anyone looking for easy fitness tracking.

