Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has long been a staple as the go-to credit card for businesses everywhere. According to The Points Guy, it was even their Reader Award Winner last year. Now, the welcome offer for this card has gotten even better.

Starting today, approved cardholders can 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. The previous offer gave you 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $10,000 and another 25,000 points after spending an additional $10,000. This new offer brings the total spend requirement down by $5,000 to get the full points and it is no longer tiered, you spend the money you get the points.

After you've grabbed the welcome offer for this card, you'll also continue to enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.

The card also gives bonus points for large purchases and will even give you your points back when booking flights. Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, and 35% of your points back when you use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline when you book on amextravel.com.

This card also gives cardholders $200 in statement credits annually with Dell for all of your computing needs.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a powerhouse for businesses that travel, and its latest upgraded welcome offer makes this card even a better value for those looking for their go-to business credit card.