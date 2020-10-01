Google recently hosted its fall 2020 Launch Night In event, where it announced several exciting new products, including two highly-anticipated Pixel phones in new colors. Google's Pixel phones may not be big sellers, but they have a special place in our hearts thanks to the way they embody Google's vision for Android, the fact that they receive frequent and ongoing feature drops and OS and security updates, and their quality construction.
That stuff is great, but one of my favorite parts of any Pixel launch is the fun color options that Google makes available with each new version. Not only does Google (generally) come up with fun and unique colors, but it also throws interesting curveballs in like two-tone finishes on the back or accented color buttons on the sides of the phones. And let's not forget about the clever naming schemes that these colors receive!
Google Pixel Colors a brief history
One way Google tried to differentiate its new line of first-party phones back in 2016 was to give them clever (albeit basic) names and introduce a fun, limited release color to the mix. Quite Black was joined by Very Silver andy Really Blue (pictured above), and the rush was on to get one of the hot new hues.
The Pixel 2 and 2 XL introduced a black and white version, which was very popular, and which many people referred to as the Panda or Stormtrooper phone, Just Black, and the more toned-down Kinda Blue.
The 3 and 3 XL's special color was called Not Pink (the best name ever in my opinion), and this was the series that standardized the black and white color names as Just Black and Clearly White. Mid-cycle after the Pixel 3 series came the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which continued the Just Black and Clearly White colorways but replaced Not Pink with another great name, Purplish.
The much-maligned Pixel 4 and 4 XL had the Just Black and Clearly White options and introduced the notorious Oh So Orange version. I mean that in a tongue-in-cheek way because even though I thought the color was atrocious, it was highly coveted by just about everyone I know who purchased the phone.
The recently announced Pixel 4a and forthcoming 4a 5G are only available in Just Black for now. While the Pixel 5 will also come in that color, it introduces what is sure to be a new fan-favorite in Sorta Sage, a cool light green color that to evokes a calming sensation every time I look at it.
Will you be getting the new Pixel 5?
Now that you've seen the specs and new color options, are you going to pre-order a Pixel 5? If so, what color option will you choose? I don't know about you, but it's going to be pretty hard for me to resist clicking the buy button on the Sorta Sage phone!
Google Pixel 5
The top of the line Pixel 5 brings back the beloved rear-fingerprint sensor and aluminum backing, and adds in a wide-angle rear-camera and 4K 60 FPS video for an improved photography experience.
