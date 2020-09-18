Google is holding an event at the end of the month where it plans to unveil a slew of hardware products. but leaks coming one after the other pretty much give us a full picture of what's behind said veil.

WinFuture today shared images of the Nest Audio, Google's upcoming smart speaker and successor to the Google Home. It's not much of a surprise considering Google already passed around an image and a video showing off the new speaker, but it does show off two new color options: chalk and charcoal — or off-white and dark grey in regular language. Otherwise, it's still the same fabric-covered and subtle design Google likes for its smart speakers.