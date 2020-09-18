What you need to know
- Google is set to announce the Nest Audio, a successor to the Google Home, at the end of September.
- A new leak shows us the speaker in two new colors.
- Google will also be launching new Pixels and a new Chromecast with Google TV at the same event.
Google is holding an event at the end of the month where it plans to unveil a slew of hardware products. but leaks coming one after the other pretty much give us a full picture of what's behind said veil.
WinFuture today shared images of the Nest Audio, Google's upcoming smart speaker and successor to the Google Home. It's not much of a surprise considering Google already passed around an image and a video showing off the new speaker, but it does show off two new color options: chalk and charcoal — or off-white and dark grey in regular language. Otherwise, it's still the same fabric-covered and subtle design Google likes for its smart speakers.
As we already noted, Google already shared its own image of the Nest Audio in blue, so this leak suggests it'll be sold in at least three colors.
We don't have any more details for the upcoming Nest Audio, but we can expect it to at least rival the older Google Home in terms of audio and have all the bells and whistles one would expect from a Nest-branded smart speaker.
Alongside the Audio, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Chromecast with Google TV at its late September event.
Nest Mini
The Nest Mini is one of the nicest Assistant-enabled smart speakers. The sound is nice and loud, and the subtle design means it won't stick out too much.
