What you need to know
- Google Fast Share will let users send files between devices, similar to Apple's AirDrop.
- XDA Developers spotted new UI elements and icon designs that show some progress is being made with Fast Share.
- Android has lacked this native feature since Google deprecated Android Beam with Android 10.
Google has made some progress building out its upcoming Fast Share feature, according to screenshots posted by XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaall Rahman on Twitter. The screenshots show new iconography for the Google Fast Share button in the Share card, as well as redesigned interface elements throughout the sharing procedure.
The hope is that Google's Fast Share will be as easy to use as Apple's AirDrop feature. Early previews of Fast Share hinted that the service might work across platforms with Chrome OS, iOS, and even wearable devices in the mix, but nothing official has been announced.
In case you're wondering what's happening with Google's Fast Share feature (its AirDrop-like sharing service), it's still in-development. Sometime recently it got a new icon and some UI changes. pic.twitter.com/yRncp4kW6d— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 20, 2019
Android phones used to rely on an NFC-enabled sharing setup called Android Beam, but the feature was phased out of Android in the latest version, Android 10. The new feature presumably relies on a combination of Bluetooth and location data to find nearby devices, eschewing NFC's necessity for direct contact.
Phones have long allowed direct file transfers via methods including Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth file transfer, but services like AirDrop and hopefully Fast Share make finding nearby recipients automatic and seamless, so long as recipient devices are set to be found.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Camera flaw allowed Google and Samsung phones to spy on you
Security researchers at Checkmarx found a flaw in Android phones that would allow an attacker to take over your camera app to take photos and videos. Thankfully, Google and Samsung issued patches to fix the vulnerability earlier this year.
Samsung rolls out first Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9
Samsung has released the first Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9. It is currrently available only in South Korea and the UK.
Are you going to buy the Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10 bundle?
Samsung recently unveiled a Star Wars-themed bundle for the Galaxy Note 10+, featuring a specially-designed version of the phone, Galaxy Buds, and more.
Guard your Galaxy Watch with a screen protector
The Samsung Galaxy is a fantastic smart watch, which is why, more than anything, you'll need the right screen protector to keep it safe.