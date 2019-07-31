Nearly a year ago, Google started selling its Titan Security Key Bundle here in the U.S., and now it's ready to start rolling out to more countries. The bundle includes a pair of hardware keys used for two-factor authentication and is now available in Canada, France, Japan, and the UK.

The Titan Security Key is built to FIDO security standards and the bundle includes one USB key and one Bluetooth key. It retails for $50 in the U.S. and the price is similar in the newly added countries.

Canada - $65 CAD

France - €55

Japan - ￥6,000

UK - £50

When setting up your online accounts, security is of utmost importance. How often do you hear about someone's account being stolen or see a story in the news about some company being hacked? Just this week, Capital One suffered a breach.

Setting up 2FA can help protect your account from being compromised, now and in the future. Usually, when you set up 2FA, you receive a code via text message that must be entered before you can log in. Unfortunately, text messages can be easily intercepted, and by using a hardware key only you have access to, it can help further secure your accounts.