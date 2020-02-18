What you need to know
- Google is bringing Stadia to other Android phones.
- The gaming service was previously exclusive to Google's Pixel phones, now it's expanding to more popular phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note and S lines.
- The expansion will start on February 20th.
Google Stadia, the firm's cloud game streaming service, is going to become more accessible to users this week. The firm has announced today that Stadia will be coming to more phones. Previously, users had to own one of Google's own Pixel phones from the Pixel 2 and above to be able to take advantage of the service. From the 20th of February, Google will now be adding some of the most popular Android phones.
Starting February 20, you can play Stadia with even more phones. ASUS ROG Phone I & II, Razer Phone 1 & 2, and a variety of Samsung phones, including the Samsung S20 line, are all supported.— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 18, 2020
For the full list of compatible phones, check out our blog → https://t.co/1eUhssl649 pic.twitter.com/LoA6aiXF9V
Well, mostly Samsung's flagships and a smattering of gaming phones. Users of every Galaxy S phone from the S8 and above as well as those of the Note from the Note8 and onwards will be able to play on Stadia. Unsurprisingly, Samsung's new S10 Lite and Note10 Lite aren't included.
Here are all the phones joiniing Stadia this week:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II
Google's Pixels were never the most popular Android phones. That had to limit Stadia's appeal to all but the most devout of Google fans, especially when one considered the level of polish it shipped with.
With the recent expansion to more mainstream phones and even gaming-focused devices, as well as a promise to bring its free tier this year, the service has more of a chance to catch on.
