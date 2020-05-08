What you need to know
- Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs is abandoning the Quayside waterfront project in Toronto.
- Sidewalk Labs had to make the difficult decision due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
- It had announced the high-tech smart city project in 2017 in partnership with Waterfront Toronto.
Alphabet's urban innovation organization Sidewalk Labs had announced a joint effort with Waterfront Toronto to develop a "high-tech city" on Toronto's eastern waterfront in October 2017. Unfortunately, Sidewalk Labs has decided to abruptly scrap the project due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sidewalk Labs CEO Daniel Doctoroff wrote in a post on Medium that it has become too difficult for the company to make the project financially viable due to the "unprecedented economic uncertainty" caused by the pandemic. While Sidewalk Labs is walking away from the ambitious project, nonprofit organization Waterfront Toronto has released a statement saying it will "continue to seek public and expert input" to make a next generation community at Quayside a reality.
When it announced the project three years back, Sidewalk Labs had planned to spend $1.3 billion on residential units made from timber, public Wi-Fi, sensors to track people's movements, and redesigning streets to encourage walking and biking. Although it had originally said that it would build the project on a vacant 12-acre patch, a report published by The Toronto Star in February 2019 revealed the company had envisioned redeveloping a much larger 350-acre area. Eight months later, Waterfront Toronto voted to limit the project area to 12 acres.
Alphabet posts $41 billion in revenue, $6.8 billion net income in Q1 2020
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 reasons Google Meet is better than Zoom for the average person
Google Meet has been a solid video service for a while, but it's been stuck behind the paywall of G Suite services. Now that Google is making it available to all, it's got some very important advantages over Zoom.
Here are the differences between Google Meet and Duo
Google Duo continues to be a great video chatting service, and Google Meet is now available for free to anyone with a Google account. Meet is more suited to large-scale meetings, and it also doubles as a great way to stay connected to friends and family. Here are all the differences between Meet and Duo so you can figure out what service works best for your use case.
Google is finally doing something about its incoherent messaging strategy
Google's messaging strategy has been an unorganized mess for a while. Now, the company is putting one person in charge of leading all of these efforts to (hopefully) turn the ship around.
Here are your choices if you're looking for the best Samsung tablet
Samsung is not only an industry-leader in the smartphone world, but also has become the de-facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation and we have them all here for you to choose from.