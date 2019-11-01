What you need to know
- Google has said that it plans to bring the Pixel 4's new Recorder app to older Pixel phones as part of a future software update.
- Unfortunately, the company hasn't confirmed when the rollout will begin and whether the app will be available on all older Pixel devices.
- The Recorder app uses AI to automatically transcribe as well as label anything that you record.
When Google introduced its new Recorder app at the 'Made by Google 2019' event last month, it said that the app will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Now, however, a Google employee has confirmed on Reddit (via Android Police) that the app will be coming to older Pixel devices in the future.
Unfortunately, the Google employee did not reveal exactly when the software update will be rolled out to older Pixel devices. There is no word on the specific Pixel models that will get the app either.
In the same Reddit thread, however, a user with a Pixel 3 XL wrote that he was able to get the Recorder app working on his phone after sideloading it. Another user claims the app works fine on a Pixel 2 as well. If you have an older Pixel phone and would like to try the app on your device, you can download it from APK Mirror.
The Recorder app, which Google describes as "a new kind of audio recorder", utilizes machine learning to record as well as transcribe audio at the same time. This makes it possible for users to search for audio clips and even search within a specific recording. For now, the app only supports English for transcription and search. However, Google is working on adding support for more languages in the near future.
Google Pixel 4
With its fantastic cameras, smooth 90Hz OLED display, and flawless performance, the Google Pixel 4 is a great option for anyone looking for a relatively compact flagship smartphone. In addition to the impressive hardware, the Pixel 4 is also guaranteed to receive regular security updates for three years.
