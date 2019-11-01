When Google introduced its new Recorder app at the 'Made by Google 2019' event last month, it said that the app will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Now, however, a Google employee has confirmed on Reddit (via Android Police) that the app will be coming to older Pixel devices in the future.

Unfortunately, the Google employee did not reveal exactly when the software update will be rolled out to older Pixel devices. There is no word on the specific Pixel models that will get the app either.

In the same Reddit thread, however, a user with a Pixel 3 XL wrote that he was able to get the Recorder app working on his phone after sideloading it. Another user claims the app works fine on a Pixel 2 as well. If you have an older Pixel phone and would like to try the app on your device, you can download it from APK Mirror.