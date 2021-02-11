Google Arts & Culture and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France have teamed up to offer visitors a chance to learn more about the life, art, and unique perceptual abilities of Vassily Kandinsky. Kandinsky is often credited with being one of the pioneers of abstract art, and he is also acknowledged as a person who had a special multi-sensory ability called synesthesia. Synesthetes, or those with synesthesia, profess the ability to hear colors and shapes and translate music and sounds to visual media. Lest you think it an obscure condition, even modern artists like Billie Eilish and Pharrell Willams are also said to be synesthetes.

The new Sounds like Kandinsky project was created as an attempt to explain this phenomenon and allow virtual visitors to experience his art as close as possible to the way he once did. Contemporary music artists Antoine Bertin and NSDOS worked with Google Arts & Culture and Centre Pompidou on the project.