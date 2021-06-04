What you need to know
- The Google Camera app will soon gain a new "Astrotimelapse" feature.
- The feature could be part of Google's June Feature Drop update for Pixel phones.
- As clearly suggested by the feature's name, it will allow Pixel users to capture time-lapse videos combined with the Astrophotography mode.
Google is working on a new feature that could make the astrophotography mode on Pixel phones even cooler. The folks at XDA Developers have found evidence of a new "Astrotimelapse" feature in the latest Pixel Tips app v3.4.0.373287606. Google usually rolls out updates to its Pixel Tips app a few days before a Feature Drop update, so it is possible that the new Astrotimelapse feature will arrive along with the June Feature Drop for all the Pixel phones that support Astrophotography mode.
Even though no details have been revealed yet, the name suggests the upcoming feature will allow Pixel users to capture timelapse videos of the night sky. The Realme 8 Pro, which was launched earlier this year, already offers a similar feature called "Starry Timelapse."
The only detail that has been revealed so far is that the feature will require version 8.2.3 of the Google Camera app. Currently, the latest available version of Google Camera is 8.2.2, so it looks like an update will begin rolling out very soon.
In addition to the new Astrotimelapse feature, the latest Pixel Tips update also includes a "tip" about the Locked Folder feature that was showcased during Google I/O last month. The feature will be available only on Pixel phones initially, but it could expand to the best Android phones from other brands in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple says it's making an Android app to keep AirTags from stalking you
Apple AirTags are being updated with additional privacy measures to make it harder to stalk individuals, especially Android users.
Nanoleaf unveils the world's first 'nature-inspired' smart light panels
Nanoleaf’s new Elements line of smart light panels comes with a wood grain-like texture. Like the company’s other smart light panels, the new Elements have a modular design that makes it possible for users to create custom layouts.
The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series cost just $99 but cut a few corners
Google has officially launched the cheaper Pixel Buds A-Series, offering Pixel fans a more affordable option with a similar design and many of the same features.
Refurbished phones give you great experiences and save you cash
Flagship phones are great. Paying full price for them isn’t. Refurbished phones let you get a flagship device for a fraction of the cost — and these are a few of our favorites.