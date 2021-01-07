Like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G launched in a singular Just Black colorway. Sure, there was a model of the Pixel 4a 5G that was in white, but it was a Verizon exclusive. Again, like the Pixel 4a, Google is now making an additional color variant of the 4a 5G available for purchase months after launch. It's still the same Clearly White variant that Verizon sells, but it's now coming to all customers.

The Verge spotted a now-defunct link for the upcoming phone on B&H, and was late able to confirm with Google that the phone would be launching at the end of the month, specifically the 28th of January.