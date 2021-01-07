What you need to know
- The Pixel 4a 5G will now come in Clearly White from late January.
- Google had earlier sold a variant of the handset in that hue for Verizon customers who paid $100 extra for the privilege.
- Now, it's being made broadly available to all.
Like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G launched in a singular Just Black colorway. Sure, there was a model of the Pixel 4a 5G that was in white, but it was a Verizon exclusive. Again, like the Pixel 4a, Google is now making an additional color variant of the 4a 5G available for purchase months after launch. It's still the same Clearly White variant that Verizon sells, but it's now coming to all customers.
The Verge spotted a now-defunct link for the upcoming phone on B&H, and was late able to confirm with Google that the phone would be launching at the end of the month, specifically the 28th of January.
Google's Pixel 4a 5G remains one of the best phones the company's released. Despite costing dramatically less than the Pixel 5, you're getting an experience that's more or less comparable to the flagship.
Android Central's Hayato Huseman noted:
I really like all three phones in Google's 2020 lineup; each device makes the appropriate sacrifices to reach its price expectation without detracting from the overall user experience. But as much as I enjoy the Pixel 5, I think if you're buying a new Pixel this year, the Pixel 4a 5G is the perfect balance between the 4a's price-based concessions and the Pixel 5's high-end features.
The Pixel 4a 5G will keep that status for much of 2021, but it'll come in a lovely Clearly White shade as well, giving consumers a choice.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
